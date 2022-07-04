Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ASO traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 169,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,686. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

