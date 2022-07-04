Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the May 31st total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ASO traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 169,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,686. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
