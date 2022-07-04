Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Lowered to $225.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Cowen to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.71.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.84. 13,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.91. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

