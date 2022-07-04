Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,920 shares of company stock worth $161,966 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.