AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $103.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

AeroVironment stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -477.25 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

