Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AEZS opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.58. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

