Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $16.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.87. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

