Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €0.85 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.90) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.17) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €1.90 ($2.02) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.81) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.60) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.26) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

EPA:AF opened at €1.12 ($1.20) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.53. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($15.59).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

