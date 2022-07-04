Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.41. 207,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,821,564. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $3,263,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,327 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,573.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,436 shares of company stock worth $89,765,452. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

