Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AKBA. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.48. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.90.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,762,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 59.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 286,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.