Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,075,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 372,838 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $901,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.15. 33,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.08.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. UBS Group lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.40.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

