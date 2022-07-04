Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $16.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 107.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.18%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

