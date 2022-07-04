ALL BEST ICO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,301.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $5,930.82 and $1,301.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.37 or 0.99983498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

