Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SVP Sells $2,402,914.66 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prabhakar Raghavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,261.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,560.72.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

