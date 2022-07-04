Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 30.7% in June

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 339,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.29% of Altamira Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

