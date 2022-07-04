Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Update

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the May 31st total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 9,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,302. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

