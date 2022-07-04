American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $20.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

