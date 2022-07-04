American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 206,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 164,903 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.95. 153,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

