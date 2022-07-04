American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $258.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.28. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

