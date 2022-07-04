American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 2.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $21,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,712,000 after buying an additional 236,929 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AWK traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.43. 34,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.51 and a 200 day moving average of $157.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

