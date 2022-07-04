Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Target Price at $10.50

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.