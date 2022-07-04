Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) PT at $86.88

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.88.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OMC stock opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,916,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,574,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after purchasing an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

