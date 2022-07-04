Analyzing Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fury Gold Mines and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 239.62%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Excellon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$13.40 million $0.20 2.65 Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.42 -$57.77 million ($1.72) -0.27

Fury Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A 19.78% 18.54% Excellon Resources -154.22% -99.92% -24.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Excellon Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. It also explores for silver metals. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.