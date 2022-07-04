Analyzing Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 5.01% 19.27% 6.18% Pinterest 12.48% 12.69% 10.96%

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and Pinterest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $362.79 million 0.96 $16.59 million N/A N/A Pinterest $2.58 billion 4.82 $316.44 million $0.48 38.98

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Sify Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sify Technologies and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinterest 0 20 5 0 2.20

Pinterest has a consensus price target of $33.13, suggesting a potential upside of 77.04%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Summary

Pinterest beats Sify Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate-based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

