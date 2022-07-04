Anchor Neural World (ANW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $681,271.00

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $681,271.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

