Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGN. Oppenheimer cut shares of Angion Biomedica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Angion Biomedica from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.82. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $39,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,721,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,606.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 89,546 shares of company stock worth $109,949. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

