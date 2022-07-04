ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

Shares of ANSS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,924. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

