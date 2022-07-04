ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Update

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.
About ANSYS (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
