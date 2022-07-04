ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Update

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

