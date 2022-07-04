Apexium Financial LP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.61. 80,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,482. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

