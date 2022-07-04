Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Head to Head Survey

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A -342.93% -44.06% Grown Rogue International -4.22% -7.65% -4.06%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arbe Robotics and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of -459.78, suggesting that its stock price is 46,078% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Grown Rogue International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 152.48 -$58.09 million N/A N/A Grown Rogue International $9.38 million 0.46 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats Grown Rogue International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Grown Rogue International (Get Rating)

Grown Rogue International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in growing and selling cannabis products in the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

