Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.24.

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at $188,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,997 shares of company stock worth $149,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

