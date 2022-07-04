ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.5% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $131.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.