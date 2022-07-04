Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Down 27.3% in June

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARRW traded up $9.79 on Monday, reaching $9.79. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,117. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.