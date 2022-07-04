Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.01. 59,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.68. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

