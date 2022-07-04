Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000. Fate Therapeutics makes up 0.6% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,168 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $25.14. 116,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,504. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.