Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $49,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 144.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.76. 56,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,569. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

