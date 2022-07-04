Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. AstraZeneca accounts for about 0.0% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after acquiring an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after acquiring an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 378,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.14) to £111 ($136.18) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.82) to £115 ($141.09) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.09) to £120 ($147.22) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,246.29.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

