Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,194. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

