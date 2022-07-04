Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $410,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 807.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $15,461,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.90. 12,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,519. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

