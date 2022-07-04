Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 million, a P/E ratio of 148.07 and a beta of 0.50. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $274,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

