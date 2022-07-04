Arweave (AR) Market Cap Reaches $394.91 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.83 or 0.00059897 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $394.91 million and approximately $41.81 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

