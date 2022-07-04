ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.93. 373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

