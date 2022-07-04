Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 360 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 440 ($5.40) to GBX 360 ($4.42) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Ascential from GBX 254 ($3.12) to GBX 430 ($5.28) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 450 ($5.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 440 ($5.40).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 250 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.17.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

