Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AINC opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.26.

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $133.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

