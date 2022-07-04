Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of AINC opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Ashford has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.26.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
