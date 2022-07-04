Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $301.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.61 and a 200 day moving average of $373.10. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $294.29 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

