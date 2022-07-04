Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.15. 30,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

