Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after purchasing an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $93,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

NYSE:BLK traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $616.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $730.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

