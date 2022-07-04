Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Invests $330,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 360,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

