Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,174,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.83. 19,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.76. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

