Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.10 on Monday, hitting $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 452,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

