Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.48.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Assurant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Assurant by 14.4% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.